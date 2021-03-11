BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE MFT opened at $14.54 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.