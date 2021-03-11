BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

MUJ stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

