BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
MUJ stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
