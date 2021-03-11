BlackRock Inc. Sells 252,527 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,279,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,527 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $113,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 333,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 167,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $96,823.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,237.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 7,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $420,174.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,231 shares in the company, valued at $22,730,296.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,225 shares of company stock worth $3,720,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

