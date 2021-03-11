BlackRock Inc. Purchases 433,897 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Shift4 Payments worth $115,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 143,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,664.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,664,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42.

Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

