BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $698.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $716.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

