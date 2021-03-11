BlackRock Inc. Buys 203,155 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of OraSure Technologies worth $116,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,468,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,299,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,496,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 204,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 890,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 177,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

