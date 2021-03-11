BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BGT stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

