BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
BGT stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
