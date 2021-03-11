BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

