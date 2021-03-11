BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of BDJ opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.24.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
