BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the February 11th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 157,788 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 58,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,361,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 249,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,927. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.