BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of HYT opened at $11.71 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $11.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
