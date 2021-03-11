BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

