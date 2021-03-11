BitGuild PLAT Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $77,543.95 and $32,937.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002126 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00224170 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022976 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001453 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.