Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $10.33 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $552.98 or 0.00956732 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $10.33 billion and approximately $4.13 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,798.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.00325104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000790 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,676,875 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

