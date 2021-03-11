Bird.Money (BIRD) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.76 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Bird.Money token can now be bought for approximately $115.83 or 0.00206220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bird.Money has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00052096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00728576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00064974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038776 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,258 tokens. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

Bird.Money Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars.

