Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BIR stock opened at C$3.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$837.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$3.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.77.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

