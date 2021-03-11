Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

