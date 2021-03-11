Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12. Biogen reported earnings per share of $9.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $25.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $28.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 12,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Biogen by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day moving average of $266.56. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

