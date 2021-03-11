BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. BioDelivery Sciences International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of BDSI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 18,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,574. The company has a market cap of $391.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

