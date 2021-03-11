BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.07. 6,345,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 7,123,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

