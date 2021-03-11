Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.50. 263,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 545,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIOC shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Biocept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

