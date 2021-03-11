Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.50. 263,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 545,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIOC shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Biocept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
