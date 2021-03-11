Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $425.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ TECH opened at $364.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.65. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.