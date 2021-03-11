Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Trading Up 15.3% After Strong Earnings

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) shot up 15.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.25. 745,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,686,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.