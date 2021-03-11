Bintex Futures Market Cap Reaches $88,730.42 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Bintex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $88,730.42 and approximately $2.15 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00506779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00522036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00076652 BTC.

Bintex Futures Token Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

