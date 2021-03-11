Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,628,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,093 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.76. 65,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

