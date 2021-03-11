Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases Shares of 2,132 Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.65. 17,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.