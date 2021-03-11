Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $165.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,224 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 13.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $165,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,508. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04.

