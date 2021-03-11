Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,317,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $46.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,070.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,008.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,745.24. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

