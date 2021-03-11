Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 241,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 164,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 326,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,058,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of -549.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

