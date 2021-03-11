Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion and approximately $4.68 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $289.67 or 0.00499464 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00064113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00053711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00071834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.00564169 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

