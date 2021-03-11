BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Cut to “Sell” at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of BID from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

BPPPF stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. BID has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

