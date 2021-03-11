B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

BGS stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 196.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 61.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

