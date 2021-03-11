BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in February

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BetterLife Pharma stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.80.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

