BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of BEST opened at $2.30 on Monday. BEST has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in BEST by 98.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BEST by 42.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BEST by 19.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 335,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 55,527 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BEST by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

