BEST (NYSE:BEST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.00 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.00), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 48,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,953. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.72. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

