Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.69

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 465219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $505.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

