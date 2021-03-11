Berry Group LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berry Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $684.13. 512,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,763,117. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $656.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.49, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,063 shares of company stock worth $56,865,537 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

