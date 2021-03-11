Berry Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Berry Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.88. The stock had a trading volume of 90,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,564. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.