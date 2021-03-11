Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

DGX opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.