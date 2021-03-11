Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

