Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2,144.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

