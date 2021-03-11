Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,204 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 58,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 112,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 79,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

