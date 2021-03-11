Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.08

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 2898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

