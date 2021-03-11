Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $44.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

