Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.16–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.04 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.