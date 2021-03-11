Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.05. 24,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,914. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.