Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

PPA traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,676. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

