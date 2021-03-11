Bellevue Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.98. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

