Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZLYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Beazley alerts:

BZLYF opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.