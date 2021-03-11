Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $355.78

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.78 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 365.80 ($4.78). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.72), with a volume of 997,408 shares trading hands.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 355.40.

In other news, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

About Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

