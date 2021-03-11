Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Up 17.9%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price was up 17.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $84.02. Approximately 1,364,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,159,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.
Several analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81.
About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.
